iFixit releases several iPhone 14 teardown wallpapers for download

With Apple’s iPhone 14 now available for people to buy from Apple Stores in countries around the world, the popular repair website, iFixit, has released some teardown wallpapers for the new phone. By applying these pictures as your new iPhone’s wallpaper, you will get a representation of all the components that are hiding underneath the display.

To download the selection of wallpapers that iFixit has made available, head over to the project’s webpage and save the wallpapers you want. There are five available: iPhone 14 Wallpaper, iPhone 14 Wallpaper (True), iPhone 14 Wallpaper (Dark), iPhone 14 Wallpaper (True Dark), and iPhone 14 Wallpaper (X-Ray). Once saved, head to Settings > Wallpapers > Choose a New Wallpaper and select one you’ve downloaded.

Thanks to the inclusion of light and dark versions of the wallpaper, everyone who would like this wallpaper should find a version to suit them best. Hopefully, by applying these wallpapers, it will encourage you to do a teardown of your phone in the future if anything goes wrong.

For those that are wondering about iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max teardown wallpapers, iFixit said they will be published next week, so you’ll just have to be patient.