The iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and other products arrive in stores globally

Earlier this month, Apple launched several new products like the iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 8 at its Far Out Event. Preorders for the products began a while ago, and now, they are finally available in Apple's brick and mortar stores.

The iPhone 14 series, come with longer battery life, a larger display with OLED technology, and more. iPhone 14 models have a starting price of $799, whereas iPhone 14 Pro models cost customers around $899. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series are available at stores, Apple shared that the iPhone 14 Plus smartphones will arrive later on October 7, 2022.

The Apple Watch SE starts for $249 and is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It also comes with a Retina LTPO OLED display and improved battery life. The Apple Watch Series 8 has an ECG app, fall detection, and other features. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra has improved navigation due to the addition of GPS waypoints, temperature sensing, and other upgrades. However, customers will need to wait until September 23 for the Apple Watch Ultra to hit the stores. You can read more on the features here.

Apple shared some images of the first store openings in Singapore and China. Regarding the stores, the company stated:

"Apple Specialists are available to help customers with many great retail services, including choosing the products that best fit their needs, trading in old devices, finding a carrier offer, and getting new devices up and running."

To buy the latest products, users can explore Apple’s website or their local Apple stores.