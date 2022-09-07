iPhone 14 Pro brings 48MP camera, 1Hz Always-On display, Dynamic Island, and more

As rumors had suggested earlier, Apple has introduced today its much awaited iPhone 14 Pro line-up which comprises the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max models. For the professionals out there, Apple this year brings 48MP main camera powered by Quad-Pixel sensor and Photonic engine. The new iPhone Pro models are powered by the new A16 Bionic.

The other camera features include:

A new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 1.4 µm pixels, which delivers sharper images with more detail, improving already powerful macro photography capabilities.

An improved Telephoto camera that offers 3x optical zoom.

A new front TrueDepth camera with an ƒ/1.9 aperture that enables better low-light performance for photos and video. Using autofocus for the first time, it can focus even faster in low light and capture group shots from farther away.

A new Adaptive True Tone flash that has been completely redesigned with an array of nine LEDs that change pattern based on the chosen focal length.

Powerful computational photography benefits like Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Night mode Portrait photos, Photographic Styles to personalize the look of every photo, and Apple ProRAW.

A new Action mode for incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

Cinematic mode , now available in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

Pro-level workflows for video, including ProRes3 and end-to-end Dolby Vision HDR.

Aside from the camera, the most interesting features on the new iPhone 14 series this year are Always-On display (image below on left) which Apple claims can go up to as low as 1Hz to save the maximum battery in its always on state. Dynamic Island is another cool new feature to receive notifications and activities (image below on right).

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities for $999 and $1,099 respectively. You can find more details in the official press release here.