Apple unveils the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with prices starting at $799

At its keynote today, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The devices will start from $799 and $899, respectively. Pre-orders for the device will begin at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, with the iPhone 14 shipping on September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus being made available on October 7.

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1” display and the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7” display. Despite the size difference, both include Super Retina XDR displays with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Vision.

Additionally, both devices come with Ceramic Shield, a durable front cover that's supposedly tougher than any other smartphone's glass. The Ceramic Shield also offers protection from water and dust.

Discussing the new products, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said:

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text. Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come packed with the A15 Bionic, which promises excellent performance. The chip features a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The GPU enables smoother graphics for video apps and games. It's also crucial for delivering Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode.

The Photonic Engine combines Apple's hardware and software to improve mid- to low-light photos, no matter which camera you snap them on. It's able to boost the quality of photos using a process called Deep Fusion. With Deep Fusion, Photonic Engine can preserve subtle textures, retain more information in a photo, and provide better colour.

For the safety-conscious, Apple's iPhone 14 range includes new safety features: Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. With Crash Detection, the iPhone will know that you've been involved in a crash using a dual-core accelerometer and if you do not deactivate the feature in ten seconds, an alert with your location will be sent to emergency services.

Emergency SOS via satellite, on the other hand, allows your iPhone to connect directly to satellites, allowing messaging with emergency services even when you're outside of mobile or Wi-Fi range. Users that are in trouble and are using this features will be told where to point their phone for a satellite connection, and they'll be given a questionnaire which Apple will relay to emergency services.

With Emergency SOS via satellite, users will be able to share their location through Find My even without data coverage. The feature will launch in the U.S. and Canada in November and will be free for two years.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB storage variations. To learn more about these products, just head over to the Apple Store.