Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out December 9 on Xbox and PC; PS5 version confirmed

Xbox and Bethesda showed off the promised Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay trailer at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today. Alongside showing off the legendary archaeologist's moves in this first-person action entry by MachineGames, a December 9 release date was also confirmed for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Moreover, PlayStation 5 was confirmed as a new platform.

The extended gameplay that was presented during the showcase today had Indy solving puzzles, getting into combat, showing off his iconic toolset, exploring large areas that can be revisited, his expandable skillset, and more. Watch the trailer below:

While touted as having a linear storyline with narrative-driven sequences, The Great Circle will present open-ended areas that offer side characters to interact with, hidden rewards, and more to find. Some of these areas will also have stealth sections where our hero disguises himself in various clothes to enter forbidden areas.

Indy's new skills system was unveiled today too, which players can only unlock by finding hidden skill books spread across the levels and increasing their Adventure Points levels. These points can be gained by making archeological discoveries, taking photos of interesting elements, and generally accomplishing classic Indiana Jones kind of things.

One of these abilities is True Grit, which lets Indy brush off his hat and come back into the fight once during battle sequences without going back to a checkpoint. Speaking of combat, our protagonist will be using his trusty fists for melee combat, as well as the whip, to create more space, while the revolver is a last resort due to its limited ammo.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is offering early access to those who pre-order the game's Premium Edition, letting them jump in three days early starting on December 6, alongside access to upcoming story DLC. A physical Collector's Edition was also announced, which includes an actual Globe showing the world (and the Great Circle) and a hidden storage compartment.

As for PlayStation 5 players, a recent leak revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are coming to the Sony platform sometime in spring 2025.