Bethesda's Indiana Jones game is reportedly coming to PS5 in 2025 after Xbox launch

Microsoft may be planning to expand one of its biggest upcoming first-party games to PlayStation audiences, too. Following multiple ports of Xbox exclusives to the PlayStation 5 in recent months, many rumors and reports have begun popping up regarding what could be next. Now, Microsoft is reportedly about to announce Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as a multi-platform console launch, but with an exclusivity period.

The latest report is by known leakster @NatetheHate2, who posted on X that "MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on Xbox & PC this holiday (Dec) as a timed console exclusive."

"After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025," he continues.

It was in 2023 that Bethesda confirmed that the planned PlayStation 5 port of the Indiana Jones game by MachineGames was scrapped after Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media and its studios. If the report is accurate, those plans have been revitalized as Microsoft aims for more sales from its Xbox division.

Just earlier this week, a large number of insiders claimed that a major Xbox release is about to get a PlayStation version announcement soon. While it seems nobody could agree on what this game could be, some of the biggest names being dropped included Forza Horizon 5 and Flight Simulator.

As usual, take this report with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes from Microsoft of Bethesda. Currently, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2024. It is also one of the games that are slated to appear at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase tomorrow, August 20, as part of Microsoft's major presence at the gaming tradeshow being held in Cologne, Germany.