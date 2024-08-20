Goat Simulator gets a remaster ten years after the original release

Coffee Stain Studios announced Goat Simulator Remastered during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The remastered edition will bring the chaotic goat simulation experience of the original 2014 Goat Simulator to current-gen consoles and PCs.

Goat Simulator Remastered will come with every piece of downloadable content that has been released for the PC version, including add-ons such as Goat MMO and Goat Z, which extend the game with new areas to wreck. The GoatVille High map from the mobile release will be included as well.

Players will no longer have to restart the game, switching to the different models of goats. The mutator system was reworked by Coffee Stain, allowing users to change their goat selections in-game and through a floating menu. Therefore, an enriched graphical model was really called for, including new textures, lighting, and foliage.

"The remaster is upon the game's 10th-anniversary release," Joel Rydholm, producer at Coffee Stain, said.

Goat Simulator Remastered is launching during the 10th anniversary of the original game, and we’re so excited to celebrate by bringing back the inspiration behind both Goat Simulator 2 and Goat Simulator 3, giving fans an opportunity to re-experience beloved goat-fueled memories with glorious new graphics and improvements.

A remastered version of the game doesn't take itself too seriously. Previous entries were parodies of all sorts of things—like endless remakes of games and MMOs. Now, fans can look forward to even more "continuation of absurdist humor" in the officially modernized version of the original goat chaos simulator.

The remaster is due out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year, and it's available now to wishlist on Steam and console digital stores. It promises to recapture that magic of being the ultimate destruction simulation goat in a fresh coat of goat paint.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live also featured Black Myth: Wukong, Borderlands 4, Dying Light: The Beast, Sniper Elite: Resistance and more.