Instagram's collaborative collections let you keep shared posts with friends in one place

Instagram has introduced a new feature for users where they can make dedicated “Collections” in collaboration with their friends. Collections were first launched in 2017 and are a way to bookmark posts on the social media app to store the content you like in an organized manner.

In an email to TechCrunch, Instagram mentioned that individuals can now maintain “collaborative collections” to connect with other users over their common interests. These collections will be saved in group chats and in one-to-one direct messages, letting users keep unique collections of posts and share them with others. Naturally, as users have the option to add posts, they can also remove unwanted posts from their collections.

Instagram is making these collections further customizable by letting users name their collections as well. Every time a user shares their collection with someone, the recipients can add posts to that collection be it from their Explore, Feed, Reels, or DMs. Adam Mosseri, Instagram Head, shared updates about the new feature on his IG Updates Channel, although, some users may be unable to see the channel as the feature is not available to everyone yet. Nevertheless, as TechCrunch mentions, Mosseri stated:

“Now when you go to save a piece of content on Feed or from your DMs, you’ll see a new option to create a collaborative collection. From there you can give the collection a custom name and share the collection with your friends. Once they receive it, your friends can start adding content from reels, Explore, Feed, and DMs to the collection as well.

The "Channels" feature, announced last month, provides more options for creators to broadcast their content to a larger audience easily. Creators who can access the capability can share voice notes, videos, polls, and other content with their followers. Otherwise, creators with Instagram subscriptions can restrict them so that only their subscribers are able to see the content. The service is only available on mobile devices at the moment.

Via: TechCrunch