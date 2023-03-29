EA to cut 6 percent of its workforce in the latest tech-based layoffs

Electronic Arts has become the latest tech-themed company to announce a round of job cuts. EA said today that its recent decisions based on its game lineup, real estate holdings, and restructuring of its teams will affect six percent of its total workforce which would ultimately result in 800 jobs lost.

In its blog post, EA CEO Andrew Wilson stated:

This is the most difficult part, and we are working through the process with the utmost care and respect. Where we can, we are providing opportunities for our colleagues to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we are providing severance pay and additional benefits such as health care and career transition services. Communicating these decisions began earlier this quarter and we expect them to continue through early next fiscal year.

Even with these layoffs, Wilson said that EA is still "operating from a position of strength". He specifically mentioned games like EA Sports FIFA 23, The Sims, and Apex Legends as major successes for the publisher.

This year, EA published an acclaimed remake of its first Dead Space game, and on April 28 it will release Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from its Respawn Entertainment team. Future games for EA include Dragon Age: Dreadwolf from BioWare, and an Iron Man game from Motive Studios.