Intel releases 31.0.101.5592 WHQL graphics driver with benchmark fixes

Intel has a new Game On WHQL graphics driver for customers with supported discrete and integrated graphics cards. Version 31.0.101.5592 does not bring optimizations for new games or notable performance improvements. Instead, it focuses on fixing bugs and instabilities.

Here is the list of fixes in driver 31.0.101.5592 WHQL:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

And that is it for today's driver, just one fix. However, there are still plenty of known bugs that Intel has to resolve in future updates, so beware of the following:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab.

Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel Core Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay

Intel's graphics drivers are compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and 11 and the following graphics cards or processors:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the Intel 31.0.101.5592 WHQL driver from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).