Intel releases new GPU driver with Core N-series support and fixes for B-series GPUs

Intel has released a new graphics driver under versions 32.0101.6449 WHQL and 32.0101.6256 WHQL. It adds support for the upcoming Intel Core Processor N-series (their specs recently leaked in all details) and a few fixes for the Arc B-series graphics cards and Core Ultra processors.

Here is the changelog:

Highlights: Launch driver for Intel Core Processor N-series and Series 2 (Codename Twin Lake, Raptor Lake-H Refresh, Raptor Lake-U Refresh). Fixed Issues: Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Skull and Bones (DX12) may experience an application crash while launching gameplay.

Certain capture cards may exhibit visual artifacts in some scenarios.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Call of Duty Modern Warfare III (DX12) may experience flickering during gameplay. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit black shadow corruption in certain scenes during gameplay.

And here is the list of known bugs:

Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit certain corruptions and applications crashes Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. “Alt + Enter” shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience issues while rendering certain OpenVino test scenarios.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors intermittently while rendering certain AI/ML scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

Intel 32.0101.6449 WHQL and 32.0101.6256 WHQL are available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).