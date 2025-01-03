Kingston NV3 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD: 6,000MB/s Read, 4,000MB/s Write, 3D NAND, now $59.99

With the holiday season coming to a close, it means it's time for the January sales. If you have received money over Christmas and need something to spend it on, then check out the Kingston NV3 1 TB SSD. In the last week, this SSD was reduced from $64.99 to $59.99, which is its lowest-ever price on Amazon. It has a list price of $79.99, so you're saving 25%.
Based on more than 25,000 reviews, this SSD has an amazing 4.7 out of 5 stars. To add to this, more than 1,000 units have been sold in the past month, displaying its enduring popularity. Given the excellent reviews and new low price, Amazon has slapped its Amazon Choice sticker on this item to highlight it to customers.
This Kingston SSD delivers Gen 4x4 NVMe PCIe performance with read and write speeds of 6,000 and 4,000 MB/s respectively. It uses M.2 connectors for attaching to the computer. Kingston says this makes it an ideal choice for space-limited form factors like laptops and mini PCs.
With 1 TB of storage space, you should have plenty of room for the operating system and your files. It's big enough for most people, but if you're going to install many AAA games or edit large files, it may not be for you.
Here are the tech specs:
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Interface: PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe
- Sequential Read/Write Speeds: 1TB: Up to 6,000 MB/s Read, Up to 4,000 MB/s Write
- NAND Type: 3D NAND
- Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
- Dimensions: 22mm x 80mm x 2.2mm
- Weight: 7g
- Vibration (Operating): 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
- Vibration (Non-Operating): 10G (10-1000Hz)
- Total Bytes Written (TBW): 320TB
- Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF): 2,000,000 hours
