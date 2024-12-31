Intel prepares new "Twin Lake" low-powered N processors (basically an Alder Lake refresh)

Intel is preparing a new lineup of low-powered processors under the N lineup, which recently replaced the Pentium and Celeron branding. Just a couple of weeks ahead of the official announcement, the entire lineup leaked, revealing details and specifications of four new chips to replace the existing Intel Alder Lake-N series.

Like the current N processor lineup, all four Twin Lake processors will feature four or eight efficiency cores (no P-cores to retain their low TDP between 6 and 15W) based on the Alder Lake architecture, which debuted in the 12th-generation Intel Core chips. The main difference between the two Intel N lineups is turbo clock speeds and higher GPU clocks.

The N355, N350, and N250 chips have an extra 100 MHz to their turbo clocks, while the bottom-end N150 model enjoys a more hefty 200 MHz boost. As for the graphics, Intel reportedly increased the clocks from 1.25 GHz to 1.35 GHz in the N355 and N350 models, while the N250 and N150 were bumped from 750 MHz to a more impressive 1.25 GHz and 1 GHz, respectively.

Processor E-cores L3-cache Base clock Turbo clock GPU GPU-clock TDP Intel N355 8 6 MB 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz 32 EUs 1.35 GHz 9-15 W Intel Core i3-N305 3.8 GHz 1.25 GHz Intel N350 2.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 1.35 GHz 7 W Intel Core i3-N300 3.8 GHz 1.25 GHz Intel N250 4 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz 1.25 GHz 6 W Intel Processor N200 3.7 GHz 0.75 GHz Intel N150 2.9 GHz 3.6 GHz 24 EUs 1 GHz Intel Processor N100 3.4 GHz 0.75 GHz

@jaykihn0, who posted the specs on X, also added that, like with the Alder Lake N processor, Intel does not plan to RMA any Twin Lake N-based products that exceed their rated TDP. These chips are intended for systems with light loads, so Intel will wash its hands in case something goes wrong when pushing these products beyond their rated capabilities.

﻿Source: @jaykihn0 on X via: Tom's Hardware