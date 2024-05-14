Intel releases new GPU driver with Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Homeworld 3 support

Last week, Intel released a new WHQL graphics driver with optimizations for Hades II and pretty much nothing else. This week, the company is back with another driver. This time, a non-WHQL one. Version 31.0.101.5518 is now available for download with Game On Driver support for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and Homeworld 3.

What is new in the Intel 31.0.101.5518 non-WHQL driver?

Gaming Highlights: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs for: Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT

Homeworld 3 Fixed Issues: Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Dragon’s Dogma 2* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance. Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Dead Space* (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance. Intel® Arc™ Control Fixed Issues: Endurance Gaming Power Options per application may not show correct status in Arc Control with on Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs

Here are the known bugs in this update:

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked* (DX11) may experience intermittent application crash during gameplay.

Enshrouded* (VK) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal* (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruptions in game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench* Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora* (DX12) may experience a crash during game loading.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection* (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League* (DX12) may exhibit corruption on shadows during gameplay.

PugetBench* Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro* Processing Tests.

Blender* may experience an application crash while rendering some scenes on certain system memory configurations.

Topaz Video AI* may experience errors when using some models for video enhancements.

Procyon AI* may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32. Intel® Core™ Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online* (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay

Intel's graphics driver is available for 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems with the following products:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download Intel 31.0.101.5518 non-WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (PDF).