Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v23.100.0 driver with 6GHz optimizations and more

If your computer has an Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, which include several optimizations and improvements.
Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver 23.100.0 contains the following changes:
|Description
|OS
|Improvements for Wi-Fi sensing
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
|Updates for 6GHz capabilities
|Windows 11
|This software release version 23.100.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
|Windows 10 and Windows 11
The update supports the following network cards:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Driver Version
|
|23.100.0.4
Here are the release notes for the Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver:
- This version supports the latest for Windows 11 OS Update.
- Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
And here is the list of supported cards:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Driver Version
|
|23.100.1.11
|
|23.100.0.41
You can download the latest Intel Wi-Fi driver here and the Bluetooth driver here. Full release notes are available here (Wi-Fi) and here (Bluetooth).
