Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v23.100.0 driver with 6GHz optimizations and more

If your computer has an Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, which include several optimizations and improvements.

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver 23.100.0 contains the following changes:

Description OS Improvements for Wi-Fi sensing Windows 10 and Windows 11 Updates for 6GHz capabilities Windows 11 This software release version 23.100.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance. Windows 10 and Windows 11

The update supports the following network cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9260 23.100.0.4

Here are the release notes for the Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver:

This version supports the latest for Windows 11 OS Update.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

And here is the list of supported cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 23.100.1.11 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9461

Intel Wireless-AC 9260 23.100.0.41

You can download the latest Intel Wi-Fi driver here and the Bluetooth driver here. Full release notes are available here (Wi-Fi) and here (Bluetooth).