When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v23.100.0 driver with 6GHz optimizations and more

Neowin · with 0 comments

A Windows 11 logo next to Intel and Bluetooth logos

If your computer has an Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers, which include several optimizations and improvements.

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi driver 23.100.0 contains the following changes:

Description OS
Improvements for Wi-Fi sensing Windows 10 and Windows 11
Updates for 6GHz capabilities Windows 11
This software release version 23.100.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance. Windows 10 and Windows 11

The update supports the following network cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9560
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9260
 23.100.0.4

Here are the release notes for the Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver:

  • This version supports the latest for Windows 11 OS Update.
  • Intel Wireless Bluetooth 23.100.1 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

And here is the list of supported cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
 23.100.1.11
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9560
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9462
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9461
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9260
 23.100.0.41

You can download the latest Intel Wi-Fi driver here and the Bluetooth driver here. Full release notes are available here (Wi-Fi) and here (Bluetooth).

Report a problem with article
Threads gets search and web features
Next Article

After Instagram, Threads to start testing scheduled posts feature

Previous Article

Latest VMware update is free with no license, fixes Windows 11 and Linux freezes, crashes

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment