Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with hotspot improvements and slowdown fixes

If you have a PC with a recent Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi driver under version 23.110.0. The latest release introduces improvements for mobile hotspots, fixes for performance slowdowns in certain scenarios, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Description Supported Windows version On certain systems, SQL data retrieval might slow down Windows 10

Windows 11 Improvements for Mobile Hotspots on 5GHz Windows 10

Windows 11 Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 regulatory updates Windows 11 This software release version 23.110.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance. Windows 10

Windows 11

The update supports the following network cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9260 23.110.0.5

You can download Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.110.0 from the official Intel website. It is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

Note that Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E are only supported on Windows 11, so if you want to use the latest wireless network standard, upgrading to the latest Windows release is a must. In addition to newer Wi-Fi standard support, you will get some other neat additions and new features, some of which we recently covered in our "Top 10 features Windows 11 received in 2024" article.