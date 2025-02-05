When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with hotspot improvements and slowdown fixes

Intel Wi-Fi Driver 231100

If you have a PC with a recent Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi driver under version 23.110.0. The latest release introduces improvements for mobile hotspots, fixes for performance slowdowns in certain scenarios, and more.

Here is the changelog:

Description Supported Windows version
On certain systems, SQL data retrieval might slow down

Windows 10
Windows 11
Improvements for Mobile Hotspots on 5GHz

Windows 10
Windows 11
Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 regulatory updates

Windows 11
This software release version 23.110.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.

Windows 10
Windows 11

The update supports the following network cards:

Intel Wireless Adapter Driver Version
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE202
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9560
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462
  • Intel Wireless-AC 9260
 23.110.0.5

You can download Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.110.0 from the official Intel website. It is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Full release notes are available here (PDF).

Note that Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E are only supported on Windows 11, so if you want to use the latest wireless network standard, upgrading to the latest Windows release is a must. In addition to newer Wi-Fi standard support, you will get some other neat additions and new features, some of which we recently covered in our "Top 10 features Windows 11 received in 2024" article.

