Intel releases new Wi-Fi driver with hotspot improvements and slowdown fixes

If you have a PC with a recent Intel wireless network card, you can download the latest Wi-Fi driver under version 23.110.0. The latest release introduces improvements for mobile hotspots, fixes for performance slowdowns in certain scenarios, and more.
Here is the changelog:
|Description
|Supported Windows version
|On certain systems, SQL data retrieval might slow down
|
Windows 10
|Improvements for Mobile Hotspots on 5GHz
|
Windows 10
|Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 regulatory updates
|
Windows 11
|This software release version 23.110.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed that will impact performance, stability, or vendor-specific functionality not listed above. Users are encouraged to update to the latest version for best performance.
|
Windows 10
The update supports the following network cards:
|Intel Wireless Adapter
|Driver Version
|
|23.110.0.5
You can download Intel Wireless Wi-Fi Driver 23.110.0 from the official Intel website. It is compatible with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Full release notes are available here (PDF).
Note that Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E are only supported on Windows 11, so if you want to use the latest wireless network standard, upgrading to the latest Windows release is a must. In addition to newer Wi-Fi standard support, you will get some other neat additions and new features, some of which we recently covered in our "Top 10 features Windows 11 received in 2024" article.
