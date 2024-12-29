When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

10 cool features Windows 11 received in 2024

10 features in Windows 11

In 2024, Windows 11 received quite a lot of new features and small improvements for a better user experience. Even though its major update, version 24H2, is what many consider one of the worst updates in terms of bugs and stability, there are still positive things about the release and smaller patches the OS received in the outgoing year.

Here are ten cool things Microsoft delivered in 2024 for Windows 11 users (in no particular order).

1. Faster Windows updates

Many consider Windows updates the least favorite thing about Windows, so in 2024, Microsoft made some changes in the 24H2 update to make the process faster and less "painful" for the end user. Improvements, such as parallel processing of component manifests, higher RAM usage (if available), and other changes enabled Microsoft to deliver up to 43% faster installation time, 33% faster restart time, and 25% less CPU usage.

New Windows 11 features

2. Better performance on AMD systems

Windows 11 version 24H2 (this was also ported to version 23H2) works better on systems with AM5 processors, such as the Ryzen 7000 and 9000 series. Branch prediction optimizations deliver quite impressive performance uplifts, resulting in up to 11% better FPS in games.

3. Native support for more archive formats

Windows 11 is now more capable when it comes to file compression. In addition to the good old ZIP, users can compress files to 7zip and TAR, select a compression method (Store, Deflate, BZip2, LZMA1, LZMA2, or PPMd), specify the compression level from 0 to 9, and use additional features, such as hard or symbolic link retention.

Third-party applications might still be better performance-wise, but for a casual user, these changes eliminate the need for a dedicated file compression app.

New Windows 11 features

4. Sort-of fixed context menus

With version 24H2, Windows 11's context menus received a neat accessibility improvement. Common file actions, such as cut, copy, paste, rename, share, and delete received labels so that inexperienced users can better understand what each button does. Sadly, context menus are still very slow compared to Windows 10, but hey, it's something.

5. Android devices can now work as webcams

If you have an Android phone, you can use it as a webcam for your Windows 11 computer without installing or purchasing any third-party software. The Phone Link app now allows you to turn a compatible Android smartphone into a powerful wireless webcam that can beat almost any consumer-oriented webcam on the market. Even inexpensive Android phones can deliver a better experience than what webcams in most Windows laptops do.

Additional conveniences include the ability to monitor your phone's battery, switch cameras, select additional effects, and more. Very neat!

6. Wi-Fi refresh button

A small but very welcome and delightful change. If your laptop cannot detect a Wi-Fi network from the first try, clicking a refresh button on the network flyout will force the device to rescan for available networks.

New Windows 11 features

7. Better mouse settings

Another convenience that eliminates the need to modify the system registry just to tweak a certain mouse setting. Recently, Microsoft added two mouse-related options to the Settings app: the ability to toggle mouse acceleration and change the scroll direction. You can find those settings in Bluetooth & devices > Mouse.

New Windows 11 features

8. Voice Clarity

Windows 11 has several cool AI-powered features, but most of them require special hardware, such as Copilot+ PCs. Fortunately, Microsoft managed to make one of those features available to all Windows 11 users. Voice Clarity now uses a better underlying model that is easier on system resources and does not require a dedicated NPU. It can eliminate background noise, reduce echo, and suppress reverb so that others can hear you better in noisy conditions.

9. Better QR code integration

Sharing links to your smartphone or other device is now much easier thanks to a built-in QR code generator. When sharing a link, you can click a QR code to quickly generate one and scan it with your mobile device. By the way, Windows 11 also lets you share a Wi-Fi password with a QR code. Go to Network & Internet> Wi-Fi > Your Network and click Show.

New Windows 11 features

10. Access to your phone's file system in File Explorer

If you have a modern Android phone, you can pair it to your Windows 11 PC using the Phone Link app and access its file system directly in File Explorer. The feature also lets you move files to and from your device without any cables.

Honorable mention: HDR wallpapers

You can now use high-dynamic range images as desktop backgrounds on systems with HDR support (JXR format). Finding some might be tricky, though.

It is also worth noting that the Copilot+ PC program that was launched this year brought new AI-powered features to Windows 11. I skipped them in this article to focus on things that are available to most Windows 11 users. However, if you would like to know what exclusive features Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs have, check out this article.

Bonus: wallpapers

Here is the wallpaper from this article (courtesy of Microsoft Design). Light:

Abstract wallpaper

Dark:

Abstract wallpaper

These are some of the most interesting and useful changes implemented in Windows 11. If your favorite change from 2024 was not mentioned in the list, let us know about it in the comments.

