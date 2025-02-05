Edge 134 Dev gets 'Browser Essential' and tab actions menu improvements

Microsoft Edge 134 has received a new weekly update in the Dev Channel. If you participate in the Edge Insider program, you can download version 134.0.3096.1 and try the latest changes, such as a new button in the Browser Essentials menu, the tab actions menu improvements, and a long list of various fixes.

Here is the changelog:

Added Features: Added a 'Restart Now' button to the Browser Essentials.

Added the 'Create new workspace' option to the tab actions menu (TAM) button in the title bar. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where browser would crash when opening the rewards page on two identical browser windows simultaneously in Split View or Slide Over mode.

Resolved an issue where the browser would crash when moving a favorite to the last position on the Favorites Bar using the keyboard. Changed Behavior: Fixed an issue where the focus order in the Split Button within Tab center was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where no options were available under ‘Set what the home button opens below’ in the Start, Home, and New Tab pages.

Resolved an issue where the Internet Explorer mode icon in Settings differed from the icon in the toolbar within the Settings WebUI2.

Resolved an issue where the role of the 'Share link' button should be read as a button, not a group, in workspaces.

Resolved an issue where; after switching the settings page, the startup could not display the changed settings in the Start, Home, and New Tab pages.

Resolved an issue where the Hide/Show title bar feature was not functioning in the tab center.

Resolved an issue by reducing the minimum size of the Game Assist widget.

Resolved an issue where matches in the header description were highlighted initially but lost their highlight after scrolling down in search mode in settings webui2.

Resolved an issue where the keyboard focus order was incorrect after invoking the 'Go back to tracking prevention page' button on the 'Blocked trackers' page in edge://settings/profiles.

Resolved an issue where the Copilot icon should be used in the grab bar in Copilot vision.

Resolved an issue when clicking the 'Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer mode' or 'sign out first' link from the Delete browsing data dialog in Privacy, search, and services opened a blank settings page.

Resolved an issue where the transient mode in Tab center was made persistent.

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help. Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, and you can download it from the official website. Version 134 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of March 6, 2025.

In other Edge news, Microsoft recently started testing a new AI-powered scareware blocker to protect you from tech scams. The feature is now available for everyone in the preview, and you can learn more about it here.