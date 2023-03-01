Intel releases new Windows 10 and 11 v22.200.0 Wi-Fi drivers with 6 GHz options

In addition to new Bluetooth drivers, Intel has now released new Wi-Fi drivers for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Version 22.200.0 has a number of improvements, along with some changes specific to two countries.

What is new in Intel Wi-Fi Driver Version 22.200.0?

Here is what the official release notes state about the new 22.200.0 version of the Intel Wi-Fi drivers:

Regulatory adjustments for: Chile, China

In Advanced settings, adding option 5&6GHz in preferred band.

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi coexistence improvements for 11n on some systems.

Some 5GHz channels in China may not be available in P2P GO or SoftAP scenario.

This software release version 22.200.0 has been updated to include functional and security updates. There may be other minor issues addressed which will impact performance, stability, or vendor specific functionality not listed above. Users should update to the latest version.

Here are the specific Intel Wi-Fi products affected by the new Windows 10 and 11 22.200.0.6 driver:

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX203

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX101

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-AC 9461/ 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

In addition, new 20.70.32.1 Windows 10 and 11 drivers were released for these products:

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

Also, new Windows 11 and Windows 10 drivers (64-bit: 19.51.42.2 and 32-bit: 19.51.40.12) were released for the following products:

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel Wireless 7265 Family (Rev.D)

Intel has the same release notes for its Intel PROSet/Wireless Software version 22.200.0 driver update, made primarily for IT administrators.

You can download the Wi-Fi drivers for Windows 11, and Windows 10 in 32-bit and 64-bit versions from Intel's site. You can also download the new Intel PROSet/Wireless Software and Drivers for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11.