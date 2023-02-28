Intel releases new Bluetooth drivers to improve connection between your phone and PC

Intel has a new Bluetooth driver for customers using Windows 10 and 11 PCs. Version 22.200.0 is now available for download from the official website, bringing several quality-of-life improvements. Here is what is new.

What is new in Intel Bluetooth Driver 22.200.0?

According to the official release notes, Intel Bluetooth driver 22.200.0 contains the following:

Improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth co-existence when connected with Wi-Fi 4 (802.11n).

Improved reliability of PC-Phone Bluetooth connections.

Intel Wireless Bluetooth 22.200.0 driver has been updated to include functional updates. Users should update to the latest version.

The latest Bluetooth driver from Intel supports the following hardware and operating systems:

Intel Wireless Adapter Windows and Driver Version Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX411, AX211, AX210 Windows 10 and 11 64-bit: 22.200.0.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 203, AX201, AX200, AX101 Intel Wireless-AC 9560, 9462, 9461, 9260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265, 8260 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168, 3165 Windows 10 and 11 64-bit: 20.100.10.10

Windows 10 32-bit: 20.100.9.8 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

You can download the latest Intel Bluetooth driver from the official Intel website. Note that it falsely claims that the driver's date is December 15, 2022, while it was issued in late February 2023 (via Deskmodder).