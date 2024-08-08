Asus, MSI BIOS updates for Intel 13th, 14th Gen unstable crashing CPUs now rolling out

At the start of the month, Intel finally issued a couple of statements regarding the problems its customers have been facing with the 13th and 14th generation of desktop parts. First, the company clarified its stance regarding the situation and announced two years of additional warranty. Secondly, Intel also released a statement denying Via Oxidation issues on its retail chips, as some of the media had suggested.

You can view Intel's full statements in our dedicated piece here.

Following that, Asus also released its statement and promised to release BIOS updates soon:

Intel has recently issued a statement in response to reports of instability in some of its 13th and/or 14th generation desktop processors. ASUS is aware of this issue and is actively assisting our customers in mitigating its impact. This includes providing timely BIOS updates based on Intel’s latest investigation. We will also offer a two-year extended warranty for any affected Desktop CPU.

Earlier today, Asus began rolling out Beta BIOS version 2503/1503 for Z790, which is not only supposed to fix the instability issue but also improve overall performance:

ROG MAXIMUS/STRIX/PROART/AYW Z790 Series Beta Bios 2503/1503 01. Update microcode to 129 for Intel instability issue

02. Improve system performance dont use old cmo file

Besides Asus, MSI has also announced that it, too, is beginning to roll out updates for some of the Z790 boards for the 1st batch of updates, and more will follow later.

Regarding the instability of the Intel® Core™ 14th /13th Gen desktop processors, MSI will release the latest BIOS of Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards and 14th /13th Generation Desktop PC with 0x129 microcode to mitigate the instability. The 1st batch of BIOS releasing models are MEG Z790 GODLIKE MAX, MEG Z790 ACE MAX, MPG Z790 CARBON MAX WIFI II, MPG Z790 CARBON WIFI, MAG Z790 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI and Z790MPOWER. All BIOS of Intel 700 and 600 series motherboards and 14th /13th Generation Desktop PC will be released soon in coming weeks by the end of August.

You can find the full list of available Asus firmware in the forum post linked at the source below. In the case of MSI, the vendor recommends visiting the support page of your motherboard model.

Source: Asus ROG forum, MSI