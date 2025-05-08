Samsung to debut its slimmest Galaxy phone ever very soon, pre-reservation opens

Recently, after the Italian launch poster of the Galaxy S25 Edge surfaced online, Samsung has finally revealed the official launch date, putting an end to the rumors. In a newsroom post, Samsung confirmed that its slimmest Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, will launch on May 13 at 9 AM KST in South Korea.

However, due to time zone differences, in the US, the launch will take place on May 12 at 8 PM EDT, which was previously rumored to happen on May 30. In the press release, Samsung noted that while AI has helped smartphones to become "more powerful and intelligent than ever before," there is a growing demand for a portable and lightweight smartphone that doesn't sacrifice power and innovation. The company shared the official teaser video through their official X/Twitter handle.

Ready to go beyond slim? 🩵 like this post for updates and join us on May 13, 2025 to check out the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever. #GalaxyAI #GalaxyS25 Edge pic.twitter.com/TSfBdWWxJq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) May 7, 2025

The company stated, "The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability." Samsung says that the Galaxy S25 Edge isn't just a slim phone, but highlights their engineering prowess aimed at giving a premium experience "worthy of the S series name."

It has also been confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200MP wide-angle camera with "pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you." Additionally, the Galaxy AI enhances Galaxy S25 Edge's entire photography process—from capturing, editing, and sharing.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to launch in three titanium colors and feature a slim 5.84mm profile. It is anticipated to weigh 162 grams, similar to the vanilla Galaxy S25. The back panel is speculated to be made of ceramic and could house a 3,900 mAh battery.

The company has also opened the pre-reservation window. Those interested in buying the Galaxy S25 Edge can head over to the website, sign up, and get a $50 Samsung credit, which can be used to purchase accessories or anything else on Samsung.com.