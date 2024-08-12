iPhone 16 series could hold fort for Apple with bigger innovations arriving in 2025

Apple is almost a month away from unveiling its iPhone 16 series. The alleged specifications have been spotted on multiple occasions, giving us a clear idea of what to expect from Apple's September event. While the expectation for the iPhone 16 series is at its peak, the Cupertino-based company might have kept its best innovations under wraps for 2025—and probably for the iPhone 17 series.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's strategy with the iPhone 16 is to stabilize its sales until the arrival of more innovative models in 2025. The iPhone lineup underwent a significant transformation in 2020, and since then, the iPhones introduced by Apple have not seen a major upgrade or makeover. However, with the iPhone 16 series, Apple might be laying the groundwork for bigger changes.

As Gurman claims, Apple Intelligence is the new selling point for the iPhone 16 series. The AI suite is said to work on all iPhone 16 models and might also land on iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, to sweeten the pot even more, the non-Pro versions of the iPhone 16 could also get an Action button. The button was already limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Apple might also add a new camera control button to the right side of the phones, allegedly the new Pro models of iPhone 16. The button triggers autofocus like a DSLR camera, while a harder press can take shots.

The report also claims the Pro variants of iPhone 16 could get a 6.3-inch display, a slight increase from last year's 6.1-inch display. The Pro Max models might get even bigger with a 6.9-inch display. Gurman says all four iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max) will get 8GB of RAM, which is the minimum required hardware to run Apple Intelligence.

Apple is also expected to unveil the new iPhone SE in early 2025. The phone could pack some popular features of the iPhone 14 series in a smaller body while boasting Apple Intelligence capabilities. The price has yet to be announced, but it will likely be around $500.

Mark Gurman says the iPhone lineup will be revamped in September 2025 with the iPhone 17 series. The phones could allegedly launch in standard, Pro, and Pro Max models. That said, Apple is also rumored to work on a "Slim" model of iPhone 17 that sits between a standard iPhone and the Pro variants. This "Slim" model is expected to offer a balance of features and affordability, catering to a wider range of customers.