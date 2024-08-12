Apple iPhone SE 4 is rumored to potentially be more powerful than the iPhone 15

Apple may launch the iPhone SE 4 next year, and according to recent rumors, the phone is expected to arrive with significant updates over its predecessor. The rumor mill also suggests that it could allegedly be the first iPhone SE model to feature an OLED display, potentially supplied by LG Display.

Apple Intelligence has been the talk of the town ever since it was introduced at the WWDC 2024 event. Currently, only the Pro models, i.e., the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, support Apple Intelligence features.

However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not support Apple Intelligence features, the upcoming budget handset from Apple, the iPhone SE 4, may support it. After launching the iPhone 16 series next month, Apple will allegedly shift its focus towards the iPhone SE 4 and aiming for early 2025 release.

If the rumors of the iPhone SE 4 launching with Apple Intelligence support turn out to be true, it would supposedly make the iPhone SE 4 more powerful than the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, which lack the necessary power to support Apple Intelligence.

The rear chassis of the iPhone SE 4 is purported to be similar to that of the iPhone 16, but you shouldn't expect a dual dual camera setup, previous leaks have suggested otherwise. Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature 6GB to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and may cost less than $500.

The iPhone SE 4 is also tipped to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID (replacing Touch ID plus the home button), a USB-C port, and a chassis made up of 7000 series aluminum with glass on the front/back. This suggests that Apple may be moving away from its traditional thick bezel and home button design for iPhone SE models, introducing a more modern look for SE phones.