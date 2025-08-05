iPhone 17 series rumored to be unveiled on September 9

Every September holds special significance for Apple enthusiasts: it's when the company unveils its latest iPhone models. As the launch of the iPhone 17 series draws closer, speculation is mounting about the exact date Apple will unveil the new devices.

The German website iPhone-Ticker might have the answer. The outlet claims internal information from German mobile phone providers shows that Apple will pull back the curtain on the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9. This means Apple's event for the latest iPhones is 35 days away.

The September 9 timeframe for unveiling the iPhone 17 series actually aligns with last year's release date for the iPhone 16 series. For comparison, the iPhone 15 models were released on September 12, and the iPhone 14 debuted on September 7. Apple never releases phones on September 11, and the reason is quite apparent.

Apple's release and preorder pattern for the iPhone 17 series also won't be different this year. After debuting the iPhones on Tuesday, September 9, preorders begin on Friday, September 12. Deliveries also start on September 19.

The US, China, Europe, and Japan are the most important markets for Apple, so customers in these areas can expect to get their hands on the iPhone 17 series sooner than anybody else.

But the iPhone 17 series might not debut alone at the upcoming September event. Apple Watch Series 11, the new Apple Watch Ultra, and the next-generation AirPods Pro are other products we expect to make a debut alongside the iPhone 17 models.

All the previous rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 series converge on one key point: a significantly redesigned back, featuring changes such as a repositioned camera module and a relocated Apple logo. An alleged iPhone 17 Pro unit was recently spotted in public, seemingly confirming the rumors about its redesigned back panel.

Apple is also rumored to replace the Plus variant in the iPhone 17 series with a so-called Air or Slim model.