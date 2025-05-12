iPhone 17 price hike likely as Apple battles tariffs and supply chain woes

Apple is rumored to have adjusted its annual release cycle, and is reportedly moving towards a bi-annual release. Notably, the company is expected to unveil its premium iPhone models in the second half of the year, while debuting cheaper models in the first half.

Additionally, the company is expected to annually launch the newly rebranded "SE" series phones as well. Meaning, we may get to see iPhone 17e, iPhone 18e, and so on every year. But it's not just the release cycle that's changing; Apple is also considering a price hike for this year's iPhone 17 models.

This year's iPhone 17 models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air/Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, are still expected to launch in their usual slot, H2 of 2025. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple is considering raising iPhone 17 prices as it navigates U.S. government-imposed tariffs and ongoing supply chain challenges in China.

Reportedly, Apple wants to avoid publicly blaming the U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. While some tariffs have been paused in the recent U.S.-China deal, the 20% tariff on smartphones remains. This is trouble for Apple, since the majority of its iPhones are still assembled in China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tried to mitigate the damage by shifting some production to India. It is said that most iPhones shipped to the U.S. between April and June will be made in India. But there is a limitation that India is currently equipped to produce standard iPhone models, and even some Pro models, but the infrastructure is still not at China's level.

However, a source said that, "By the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027, we are optimistic that India will be capable of meeting both the U.S. and India’s demand, but China will still be important." Experts estimate that Apple sold between 36-39 million Pro models in the U.S. last year, out of the total 65 million, highlighting the importance of Pro models.

Currently, iPhone prices range from $799 for the iPhone 16 (128GB) to $1,199 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB). Cook said that the current tariffs could cost Apple around $900 million in additional costs in this quarter and more down the line.

To offset the additional costs, Apple is anticipated to increase the prices of the entire iPhone 17 lineup and attribute the hike to features and design changes. It remains to be seen if Apple will deliver the same changes as we've seen in leaks and rumors, or if it has something extra in store for this year's iPhone 17 series.