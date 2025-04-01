Rebellion announces record launch for Atomfall in company's 32-year history

Rebellion has announced that its latest title, the post-apocalyptic survival game Atomfall, reached over one million players worldwide within its first weekend of release. The company confirmed this represents the most successful launch in its history, which spans more than three decades.

Atomfall is a survival game set in an alternate version of 1950s rural England, following a fictional nuclear incident inspired by the real-world Windscale event. Primarily known for the Sniper Elite franchise, Atomfall presents a different direction for Rebellion.

In a statement regarding the launch figures, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley attributed the player numbers to the development team's creativity and dedication. He noted that the company's structure allows it to undertake projects like Atomfall. Kingsley also mentioned the team's anticipation for players exploring the game world and the planned release of future content.

"To have surpassed the one million players in such a short space of time speaks volumes for the creativity and dedication of the entire team here at Rebellion," said Jason Kingsley. "Our size and stability mean that we can take risks to create something as different as Atomfall. Happily, that risk is paying off."

Since the initial launch weekend, Rebellion revealed that the player base has increased further to over 1.5 million users. The developer also released some in-game statistics collected during the initial launch period. According to the data, players killed a specific scientist character visible at the beginning of the game 316,000 times. Players also used the cricket bat weapon for 3.7 million kills, consumed over 4 million virtual pasties, and enjoyed 300,000 cups of virtual tea in the game.

Atomfall is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The game was also launched on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one, with the game's success attributed in part to its availability on the subscription service. However, Rebellion did not disclose specific sales figures across platforms.