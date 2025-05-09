It's official: GNOME is replacing Totem Video Player with Showtime in GNOME 49

Nearly a year after replacing the aging default player was deemed a high priority, GNOME Showtime is finally slated to become the core video application for the GNOME desktop. Just recently, GNOME Developers officially completed the merge request to integrate Showtime into the core lineup.

This change ushers out the long-serving Totem video player, known simply as "Video Player" to many GNOME users, in favor of the modern replacement in the upcoming GNOME 49 release expected in September 2025. Unfortunately, Showtime could not make it in time for the GNOME 48 release earlier this year, but its inclusion is now confirmed.

The motivation behind replacing Totem was clear: it relied on the older GTK3 toolkit. It had seen minimal maintenance or major feature development in recent years, leaving it feeling increasingly outdated within the evolving GNOME desktop. Showtime was built from the ground up with modern technologies, leveraging GTK4 and Libadwaita. This provides a more contemporary appearance that integrates smoothly with the rest of the desktop and ensures better adaptability across different device screen sizes.

Showtime playing a movie

Showtime emerged from the GNOME Incubator program, aimed at bringing new, well-aligned applications into the core collection. Its development focused on delivering a simple and distraction-free video watching experience. This philosophy is echoed in the application's description on Flathub:

Play your favorite movies and video files without hassle. Showtime features simple playback controls that fade out of your way when you're watching, fullscreen, adjustable playback speed, multiple language and subtitle tracks, and screenshots — everything you need for a straightforward viewing experience.

This design manifests in a minimalist interface where controls conveniently fade away during playback, putting the focus entirely on the content. Compared to Totem, Showtime brings active development and essential playback features users expect today, like remembering where you left off in a video, options to jump forward or backward using the keyboard, the ability to grab screenshots, and easy switching between audio tracks and subtitles.