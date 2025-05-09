Microsoft fixes broken spellchecker in Edge

Following the release of Microsoft Edge 136 at the beginning of May, Microsoft dropped another Edge update for customers in the Stable Channel. Version 136.0.3240.64 is now available for all to download, and it features two changes: fixes for Microsoft Editor and security patches.

Microsoft Edge, currently the second most popular desktop browser, has a custom spellchecker called Microsoft Editor, which watches over your writing. In addition to basic typos and misspelled words, Microsoft Editor can highlight grammar mistakes and offer various suggestions to improve your writing. However, after the recent updates, Microsoft Editor stopped working, and now, Microsoft is fixing that with version 136.0.3240.64:

Fixed an issue which prevented Microsoft Editor from working and from offering suggestions for misspelled words.

Note that Microsoft Editor sends the data you type to Microsoft's servers for processing and spellchecking. Also, this feature is enabled by default. If you are not okay with that due to privacy concerns or other reasons, you can switch to basic spellchecking or turn it off for good. To do so, head to Settings > Languages > Writing Assistance > Enable grammar and spellcheck assistance.

Additional changes in Microsoft Edge 136.0.3240.64 update include a fix for CVE-2025-4372, a Chromium security vulnerability:

CVE-2025-4372: Use after free in WebAudio in Google Chrome prior to 136.0.7103.92 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: Medium)

You can update Microsoft Edge to the latest version by heading to edge://settings/help.