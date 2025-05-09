JetBrains releases ReSharper and Rider 2025.1.2, bringing multiple bug fixes

JetBrains has released patch updates for its developer tools ReSharper and Rider, bringing them to version 2025.1.2. These updates arrive to fix various bugs reported by users since the larger 2025.1 releases came out.

For those who use Microsoft Visual Studio for their .NET projects, ReSharper is a powerful add-on for code analysis and productivity. The 2025.1.2 update for ReSharper includes fixes to make the tool work more smoothly. This means better detection of data coming from web request query strings in .NET 8 applications and restoring the ability for ReSharper to help with coding for .shader files often used in game development with Unity. There is also a specific fix for C++ related to type definitions.

Here is the full changelog for ReSharper 2025.1.2:

ReSharper now correctly detects that values supplied from query strings in .NET 8 satisfy property usage. RSRP-499566

ReSharper’s ability to provide code completion for .shader files has been restored. RSRP-499444

Linkage entity creation by ReSharper C++ for typedef-declarators with uint8_t types has been fixed. RSCPP-35453

Meanwhile, JetBrains Rider is a full standalone IDE that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It was built for .NET development and incorporates many of ReSharper's intelligent features. The 2025.1.2 update for Rider brings many bug fixes along with a notable new feature being offered as a beta: mixed mode debugging. This allows developers to debug both .NET and C/C++ code together in one session. The current beta works specifically for the Mono runtime on Windows 64-bit. To enable this, users must manually find and check the rider.debugger.enable.mono.mixed.mode flag in the IDE's Registry settings.

Beyond that new debugging beta, Rider 2025.1.2 fixes numerous other issues to improve the development experience. This includes solving problems with setting up IIS web configurations, preventing the IDE from using too much CPU because of stack trace filters, and correctly handling various project and configuration files like launchSettings.json and Docker Compose. The update also fixes issues specific to different frameworks and tools Rider supports, such as F# scripting, MAUI app settings, Unity property renaming, and behavior within the integrated dotTrace viewer. Check out the full changelog:

Rider no longer fails to create an IIS virtual directory when starting an IIS Run/Debug configuration. RIDER-122091

We’ve resolved an issue where rider.stacktrace.filters lead to excessive CPU usage and made the IDE unresponsive. RIDER-124432

Resolved an exception where the key 'Struct' was missing in the internal dictionary. RIDER-117711

Clicking on Cancel in the Clear Read-Only Status dialog no longer results in unintended file changes. RIDER-123001

MSBuild variables are now properly expanded in launchSettings.json . RIDER-123106

Docker Compose configurations now start all required services as expected. RIDER-124693

The debugger no longer tries to attach to non-dotnet services in Docker Compose projects, preventing startup issues. RIDER-124622

F# script files are now analysed correctly without the IDE throwing resolve errors. RIDER-124345

The correct target framework for MAUI apps can once again be successfully specified in the Launch Settings. RIDER-123898

Rider now correctly handles the renaming of Unity properties with serialized backing fields by suggesting the FormerlySerializedAs attribute. RIDER-82634

The Use new cross-platform dotTrace Viewer by default setting is once again respected. DTRC-31648

The correct operation of the Open in Legacy Viewer action for performance snapshots has been restored. DTRC-31649

Settings backup and synchronization via Backup and Sync again works as expected upon authorization. IJPL-183565

This pattern of quickly following a major release with maintenance updates is common for JetBrains tools. For example, JetBrains recently released similar bug fixes in IntelliJ IDEA 2025.1.1. That release focused on improving stability and compatibility after the main 2025.1 version, resolving issues with things like Markdown preview, the Kotest tool window, Java 24 deployment compatibility, and problems with setting backup and synchronization.