JetBrains releases ReSharper and Rider 2025.1.2, bringing multiple bug fixes

JetBrains has released patch updates for its developer tools ReSharper and Rider, bringing them to version 2025.1.2. These updates arrive to fix various bugs reported by users since the larger 2025.1 releases came out.
For those who use Microsoft Visual Studio for their .NET projects, ReSharper is a powerful add-on for code analysis and productivity. The 2025.1.2 update for ReSharper includes fixes to make the tool work more smoothly. This means better detection of data coming from web request query strings in .NET 8 applications and restoring the ability for ReSharper to help with coding for .shader files often used in game development with Unity. There is also a specific fix for C++ related to type definitions.
Here is the full changelog for ReSharper 2025.1.2:
- ReSharper now correctly detects that values supplied from query strings in .NET 8 satisfy property usage. RSRP-499566
- ReSharper’s ability to provide code completion for
.shaderfiles has been restored. RSRP-499444
- Linkage entity creation by ReSharper C++ for typedef-declarators with
uint8_ttypes has been fixed. RSCPP-35453
Meanwhile, JetBrains Rider is a full standalone IDE that runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It was built for .NET development and incorporates many of ReSharper's intelligent features. The 2025.1.2 update for Rider brings many bug fixes along with a notable new feature being offered as a beta: mixed mode debugging. This allows developers to debug both .NET and C/C++ code together in one session. The current beta works specifically for the Mono runtime on Windows 64-bit. To enable this, users must manually find and check the
rider.debugger.enable.mono.mixed.mode flag in the IDE's Registry settings.
Beyond that new debugging beta, Rider 2025.1.2 fixes numerous other issues to improve the development experience. This includes solving problems with setting up IIS web configurations, preventing the IDE from using too much CPU because of stack trace filters, and correctly handling various project and configuration files like launchSettings.json and Docker Compose. The update also fixes issues specific to different frameworks and tools Rider supports, such as F# scripting, MAUI app settings, Unity property renaming, and behavior within the integrated dotTrace viewer. Check out the full changelog:
- Rider no longer fails to create an IIS virtual directory when starting an IIS Run/Debug configuration. RIDER-122091
- We’ve resolved an issue where
rider.stacktrace.filterslead to excessive CPU usage and made the IDE unresponsive. RIDER-124432
- Resolved an exception where the key ‘Struct’ was missing in the internal dictionary. RIDER-117711
- Clicking on Cancel in the Clear Read-Only Status dialog no longer results in unintended file changes. RIDER-123001
- MSBuild variables are now properly expanded in
launchSettings.json. RIDER-123106
- Docker Compose configurations now start all required services as expected. RIDER-124693
- The debugger no longer tries to attach to non-dotnet services in Docker Compose projects, preventing startup issues. RIDER-124622
- F# script files are now analysed correctly without the IDE throwing resolve errors. RIDER-124345
- The correct target framework for MAUI apps can once again be successfully specified in the Launch Settings. RIDER-123898
- Rider now correctly handles the renaming of Unity properties with serialized backing fields by suggesting the
FormerlySerializedAsattribute. RIDER-82634
- The Use new cross-platform dotTrace Viewer by default setting is once again respected. DTRC-31648
- The correct operation of the Open in Legacy Viewer action for performance snapshots has been restored. DTRC-31649
- Settings backup and synchronization via Backup and Sync again works as expected upon authorization. IJPL-183565
This pattern of quickly following a major release with maintenance updates is common for JetBrains tools. For example, JetBrains recently released similar bug fixes in IntelliJ IDEA 2025.1.1. That release focused on improving stability and compatibility after the main 2025.1 version, resolving issues with things like Markdown preview, the Kotest tool window, Java 24 deployment compatibility, and problems with setting backup and synchronization.
