Good news for .NET developers: Rider 2025.2 Early Access Program is now open

JetBrains has launched the Early Access Program (EAP) for Rider 2025.2 for .NET developers. This follows the recent opening of the IntelliJ IDEA 2025.2 EAP, which began just yesterday.

For those unfamiliar, JetBrains' Early Access Program (EAP) offers developers a chance to explore pre-release versions of its software, complete with upcoming features and improvements ahead of the official launch. While these builds are free to use, they may not be as stable as the final versions and typically remain valid for 30 days from their release date. Access requires a JetBrains Account, and you should be prepared for occasional bugs or incomplete functionality.

The first preview build of Rider 2025.2 EAP 1 brings some interesting changes. A significant one is enhanced support for Roslyn-based suppressors. These tools allow analyzer authors to quash unnecessary warnings with custom logic, going beyond simple [SuppressMessage] attributes or #pragma directives.

Another notable update, driven by community feedback, is the return of the Pencils widget. This widget, which can be enabled in the status bar, offers quick access to visual indicators for code style inspections, highlighting levels, and inlay hints. It is disabled by default in Rider 2025.2 EAP 1 and the recent Rider 2025.1.2 update. To turn it on, you will need to navigate through the main menu via View | Appearance | Status Bar Widgets or add it directly from the status bar itself. A restart of the IDE is required after enabling it for the changes to take effect, though disabling it does not require one.

Beyond these features, Rider 2025.2 EAP 1 includes several important fixes outlined below:

The Detach action is now available for C++ processes, allowing you to disconnect the debugger without terminating the application. RIDER-70201

Rider can once again successfully create IIS virtual directories when running or debugging ASP.NET applications targeting the .NET Framework. RIDER-122091

Rider no longer crashes when editing or merging .sln files due to a critical lexer issue. RIDER-114986

We've resolved an issue where identifiers were incorrectly colored or partially styled in Unity projects. RIDER-124907

If you are keen to try these out, the Rider 2025.2 EAP 1 build can be downloaded from the JetBrains website, through the Toolbox App, or as a snap package from the SnapCraft store for compatible Linux distributions.