Leaked iPhone 17 series dummy units highlight 'part-glass' back panel

A few days ago, dummy units of the purported iPhone 17 series leaked online, giving us a good hint at the changes in the lineup, especially in the camera module. The leaked dummy units also highlighted the presence of MagSafe and Action buttons across the entire lineup, including the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Now, another set of dummy units of the alleged iPhone 17 series has emerged, revealing some interesting details. The leaked dummy units, courtesy of serial leaker Sonny Dickson, corroborate a previous leak which suggested Apple opting for part-aluminum and part-glass back panel in this year's iPhone lineup.

Dickson states that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max dummy models have an outlined area on the back, which begins below the camera module and extends to the bottom. This is where the glass will change, according to the leaker.

Earlier, it was rumored that Apple would use a combination of materials, where the glass covering the logo area will run down to the metal chassis. The Information also reported that Apple has chosen a mix of materials to increase the durability of the iPhone 17 Pro models.

This could be a downgrade, considering Apple used titanium chassis for iPhone 16 Pro models, an upgrade over the aluminum chassis of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Aside from the back material, the dummy units also highlight the much-rumored new camera module design on the back of the entire lineup, except for the standard iPhone 17, which will continue to feature the vertical camera hump as the iPhone 16.

A previous report has also suggested that the entire iPhone 17 series models will be equipped with a 24MP front camera—an upgrade over the 12MP selfie camera on the current iPhone models. Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 17 series sometime in September.