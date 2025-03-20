Intel proves it's still relevant as i7-14700K sells for insanely low price of just $211

AMD launched its Ryzen 9950X3D 16-core 3D V-cache processor earlier this month and it scored a 9 out of 10 in our review. However, it costs $699 and not everyone may have that kind of money to upgrade their CPU. So if you want something that does not cost as much while still offering a very decent experience, then Intel has got your back. That is because the Core i7-14700K is selling for its lowest ever price of just $211 (purchase link under the specs list below).

Intel's 14700K is one of the14th Gen desktop i7 SKUs from the company. Since it is a K variant, it is unlocked for overclocking. However, do keep in mind that it is a fairly power-hungry processor, much more so than something like an equivalent Ryzen. But the chip is powerful, and you can enjoy excellent gaming and productivity performance on it.

But make sure to ensure the motherboard has good VRM and VRM cooling (ideally a Z790 chipset motherboard), plus you will need a very good air cooler (and a complementary good case with excellent airflow) or a 360 mm AIO liquid cooler.

The key technical specs of the Intel Core i7-14700K are given below:

Architecture: Raptor Lake Refresh

Raptor Lake Refresh Core Count: 20 (8 Performance Cores + 12 Efficiency Cores)

20 (8 Performance Cores + 12 Efficiency Cores) Thread Count: 28

28 Base Clock Frequency: 3.4 GHz

3.4 GHz Boost Clock Frequency: Up to 5.6 GHz

Up to 5.6 GHz Cache: 33 MB L3 Cache

33 MB L3 Cache Memory Support: DDR4 (3200 MT/s) and DDR5 (5600 MT/s)

DDR4 (3200 MT/s) and DDR5 (5600 MT/s) Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 TDP: 125 W

125 W Integrated Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 770

Intel UHD Graphics 770 PCIe Support: PCIe Gen 5 (16 lanes) and Gen 4 (4 lanes)

PCIe Gen 5 (16 lanes) and Gen 4 (4 lanes) Process Technology: Intel 7 (10 nm)

Intel 7 (10 nm) Maximum Temperature: 100° C

Get the Intel 14700K at the link below:

Intel® Core™ i7-14700K New Gaming Desktop Processor 20 cores (8 P-cores + 12 E-cores) with Integrated Graphics - Unlocked: $211.00 (Amazon US)

Aside from the 14700K, the Core i5-12600K is also discounted to its lowest price. However, the 14700K is definitely the one you should gun for.

Intel Core i5-12600K Desktop Processor with Integrated Graphics and 10 (6P+4E) Cores up to 4.9 GHz Unlocked LGA1700 600 Series Chipset 125W: $148.00 (Amazon US)

