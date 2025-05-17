KB5059607, KB5059806, KB5059442: Microsoft quietly fixed Windows 11 24H2 VBS upgrade bug

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 for May 2025 this week under KB5058379/ KB5058392 / KB5058383/ KB5058387 and KB5058411/ KB5058405, respectively. Alongside those, the company also released new Dynamic updates for Windows 11 24H2 and Windows 10. The updates apply to Windows Server 2025 as well.

Dynamic updates bring improvements to the Windows Recovery in the form of Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) updates, also called Safe OS updates, as well as to the Setup binaries in the form of Setup updates.

First up, we have the dynamic updates for Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025, and this is one of the rare times where an actual release note has been listed instead of the generic one. Microsoft says that the latest WinRE Safe OS update fixes a VBS (Virtualization-based Security) or Memory Integrity-related bug that prevented Windows 11 24H2 upgrades. VBS is meant to ensure Code Integrity on Windows systems.

It writes:

KB5059442: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 11 version 24H2 and Server 2025: May 13, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025. This update addresses the following issue: [Code Integrity] Fixed: An issue with upgrading to Windows 11, version 24H2. ... KB5059806: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025: May 13, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

Up next, we have the sole dynamic update for Windows 10 in the form of a Safe OS WinRE update. Microsoft notes:

KB5059607: Safe OS Dynamic Update for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2: May 13, 2025 Summary This update makes improvements to the Windows recovery environment (WinRE) in Windows 10, version 21H2 and Windows 10, version 22H2.

For those who may not be aware, these Dynamic Update packages are meant to be applied to existing Windows images prior to their deployment. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more. Dynamic Updates also help preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. VBScript, for example, is currently an FOD on Windows 11 24H2.

If you are having issues installing the update, Microsoft has shared a detailed guide on how to troubleshoot update-related problems. You can find it in full in its dedicated article here.