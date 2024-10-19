Apple discontinues Powerbeats Pro as a new model expected to launch next year

After five and a half years, Apple has finally discontinued the Powerbeats Pro earphones. The Cupertino-based company launched the Powerbeats Pro back in 2019 for a price tag of $250. It offered nine hours of playback on a single charge and was powered by Apple's H1 chip. These sportier, fitness-focused Apple AirPods Pro alternatives also feature built-in and adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit and IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance.

According to MacRumors, Apple has already teased the launch of a new Powerbeats Pro 2 in a teaser video, with the product set to release next year. Given this, it isn't practical or smart for the company to continue producing an outgoing product. Besides, the sales of the Powerbeats Pro have already dried up, as other Beats options are now available.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to launch in 2025 and will feature a revised design. Aside from this, Apple is expected to include a heart rate sensor inside the Powerbeats Pro 2, which would allow the device earphones to track your heart rate and send it to the Apple Health app.

The new earbuds are expected to feature adjustable ear hooks, similar to the previous model, for a secure fit and look slimmer than its predecessor. Speaking of the charging case, it is revealed that it looks pretty much the same as the Powerbeats Pro, except for the new Beats logo at the center.

Apple is expected to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 in multiple colors: Purple, Orange, and Beige. The earbuds are also tipped to come with Active Noise Cancelation, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio. Other features may include improved sound quality, longer battery life, USB-C charging port, improved cross-platform compatibility, etc. The price of the device hasn't been leaked, but it is anticipated that the Powerbeats Pro 2 could carry a price tag similar to its predecessor, i.e., somewhere around $250-$300.