LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, High On Life, and more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft today announced what games are incoming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription services in the next couple of weeks, and there are some heavy hitters like LEGO Skywalker Saga, High On Life, and more already.

Coming off of a packed November that had games like Darktide, Battlefield 2042, Pentiment, Dune: Spice Wars, Return to Monkey Island, and others joining Game Pass, Microsoft is starting off December big with the arrival of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The games revealed for the service as well as their launch dates on the console, PC and cloud subscription platforms can be found below:

Battlefield 2042 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – Available now Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – Available now

(PC) – Available now Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) – Available now

(PC) – Available now LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6 Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 6 Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8 Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8

(Xbox One) – December 8 High On Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 13

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 13 Potion Craft (Console and PC) – December 13

(Console and PC) – December 13 Hot Wheels Unleashed – GOTY Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 15

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 15 Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 15

From the bunch, Hello Neighbor 2, Chained Echoes, and High On Life are all day-one arrivals to the subscription services for no extra cost. Moreover, Need for Speed Unbound's early access 10-hour trial is now also available to PC Game Pass and Ultimate members via EA Play.

As new games arrive, some are leaving the subscription platform as well. The following games are departing on December 15, and it carries popular titles like Dragon Quest XI and Firewatch:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Breathedge (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lake (Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console) EA Play

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Don't forget that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also have a three-month Apple TV+ and Apple Music free trial waiting for them in the Perks section.

Lastly, with The Game Awards kicking off on December 9, expect to see a big Xbox Game Pass presence there with announcements for even more games that will be dropping in the near future.