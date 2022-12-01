Nvidia 527.37 driver fixes Afterburner issue, removes upgrade block on RTX 3060 Ti, and more

Graphics card owners on the green team now have a brand-new driver waiting for them. Nvidia has released the GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL driver, and it carries support for several upcoming games, and other features.

The new Game Ready Driver provides support for Marvel’s Midnight Suns which features NVIDIA DLSS 2 and advanced ray tracing effects. In addition, the driver supports the launch of Need for Speed Unbound which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology.

Moreover, the 527.37 driver fixes the upgrade block issue on the newish GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, fixes an MSI Afterburner issue, among others.

Here are all the bug fixes included in this release, including an annoying flickering in TikTok:

Driver 526.98 fails to install on certain GeForce GTX 3060 Ti graphics cards [3872912]

MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app [3858911]

Flicker may be observed when streaming using the TikTok Broadcasting Tool [3831084]

[RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay [3793355]

Background apps may randomly display a slight shift in color saturation [3766872]

Here are the known issues:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060

The Nvidia 527.37 Game Ready driver is now available via the GeForce Experience app. Standalone links can be found below. The release notes can be read here.

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH