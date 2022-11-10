Battlefield 2042 joining EA Play and Xbox Game Pass soon

As DICE and other EA studios continue Battlefield 2042's live service support, soon a large player injection is about to hit the multiplayer shooter. In its latest development update, DICE revealed that with the launch of the game's third season, dubbed Escalation, it will enter EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscription services.

The EA Play basic subscription across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms is receiving the game with this change. As Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription services of Microsoft include EA Play as an added benefit, those members are also gaining access to Battlefield 2042 for no extra charge.

Season 3 does not have a release date just yet, but it will be marking a year of Battlefield 2042 updates. The development team is promising big things for the future of the game too, even confirming that content for the game after Season 4's release in 2023 is currently in pre-production.

Fresh weapons for the modern shooter from previous Battlefield games via Portal mode, a Specialist rework to reintroduce them as part of a Class system, and reworks of existing maps are all headed in during Season 3. Also incoming is a brand-new Specialist, new Portal content, a new map, and other highly requested changes to the shooter.

To make sure everyone gets a chance to try out the new and improved shooter, Battlefield 2042 free-to-play events will be kicking off across all platforms throughout December.

Xbox players gain free access from December 1 through December 4, with PC players joining in December 1 through December 5. PlayStation owners can jump in for free for an entire week starting December 16, with access ending on December 23. This is on top of the title joining EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass as previously mentioned.