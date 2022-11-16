Microsoft is offering Apple Music and Apple TV+ trials for free on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Around 2 years ago, the Apple TV application launched on Xbox consoles bringing Apple TV+ to the platform. Since then, there have been several offers by Apple to enable users to access a free trial period of Apple TV+, such as last year’s offer to LG Smart TV owners and Target customers.

Today, Xbox has announced a 3-month trial period of Apple TV+ and Apple Music for its Game Pass Ultimate members. You can read the terms and conditions here. Microsoft suggests these subscribers can access more than 100 million songs via Apple Music, with new pieces added monthly. The songs are also ad-free and playable across different devices. Xbox adds:

“We are excited to provide these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favorite music and streaming their favorite Apple Original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Shantaram,” “See,” “Mythic Quest,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Severance;” movies like Oscar-winning Best Picture “CODA,” “Causeway,” and the upcoming “Spirited;” acclaimed documentaries like “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me;” and new originals added every month.”

One key thing to note is that the offer only applies to users who are not already subscribed to Apple Music and Apple TV+. These individuals can access the perks on their Xbox Windows app or consoles. Furthermore, the offer excludes areas where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are unavailable; Apple TV+ and Music are both unavailable in Russia, whereas Apple TV+ is unavailable in Turkey.

Eligible users can benefit from this offer and activate their 3-month trials until March 31, 2023. Users will be asked to start subscriptions via Apple TV+ and Apple Music’s websites upon claiming the offer.