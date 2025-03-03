Lenovo unveils Yoga Solar PC and ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC proof of concept at the MWC

Today at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Lenovo announced a host of AI-powered devices and proofs of concept designed to enhance creativity, productivity, and sustainability. The concepts such as the Yoga Solar PC and ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC demonstrate the tech giant's commitment to "Smarter Technology for All."

The Yoga Solar PC is a proof of concept that integrates renewable energy with personal computing. The device features a solar panel with a conversion rate claimed to exceed 24%, achieved through Back Contact Cell technology, which relocates mounting brackets and gridlines to the back of the cells to maximise light absorption.

The system incorporates a Dynamic Solar Tracking mechanism that continuously measures current and voltage, working in conjunction with the Solar-First Energy system to automatically adjust charging settings for optimal energy harvesting. This technology ensures that even under low-light conditions, the panel can generate power to maintain battery charge.

According to the company, in just 20 minutes of direct sunlight, the panel can absorb enough energy to support up to one hour of video playback. Additionally, the Yoga Solar PC Concept is designed with an ultra-slim profile of 15mm and weighs only 1.22kg, making it the world’s first solar-powered PC in this form factor.

Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC Proof of Concept at the MWC. The concept features an 18.1-inch outward folding OLED display, which transforms a 13-inch laptop into a vertically expanded workspace and allows users to switch between five modes: Clamshell Mode for traditional laptop tasks, Vertical Mode for document review, Share Mode for dual-display collaboration, Tablet Mode for creative workflows, and Read Mode for distraction-free reading.

Furthermore, with its AI-enhanced multitasking capabilities, the ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC Concept incorporates a Workspace Split Screen function. This feature allows users to operate multiple applications side by side, thereby removing the need for additional external monitors.

It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and PCIe SSD storage to deliver smooth, AI-driven performance. Moreover, its Smart ForcePad features a three-layer illuminated dashboard that integrates numeric keys and media controls for intuitive operation. In addition, Thunderbolt 4 ports ensure fast connectivity, while a fingerprint reader enhances business-class security.

Lenovo’s latest showcase at MWC 2025 highlights the potential of its innovative concepts. The Yoga Solar PC and the ThinkBook "codename Flip" AI PC Concept stand out as prime examples of how forward-thinking design, AI-driven features, and sustainable energy solutions can converge to redefine modern computing.

You may find more details on the official press release here and here on Lenovo's website.