Xiaomi 15 Ultra officially unveiled in China with 200MP periscope camera

Earlier, Neowin reported on Xiaomi’s forthcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, based on a leak that showcased intriguing images and hinted at its design and specs. Today, the company officially unveiled the phone at a launch event in China.

This new model is essentially an iterative update to last year’s version, with the primary enhancement being the introduction of a 200‑megapixel periscope camera optimised for low-light photography. The new 200‑megapixel 4.3x periscope lens utilises a larger sensor, faster aperture, and higher resolution compared to the 5x periscope found on the previous Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a design focus highlighted by the internal codename “Night God”. The other three rear sensors are each 50 megapixels, with the main sensor now equipped with a fixed f/1.63 aperture instead of the variable aperture technology used previously.

Additionally, Xiaomi has released its third-generation Photography Kit as an optional accessory, which includes a case and a camera grip available in a new red finish, a 2,000mAh internal battery capable of functioning as a small power bank, and a new thumb rest, while retaining the standard camera controls such as a shutter button, video button, zoom lever and exposure dial.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the current-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is fitted with a 6.73‑inch display that offers a variable refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz and a peak HDR brightness of 3,200 nits. The phone also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is supported by a 6,000mAh battery that allows for 90W wired and 80W wireless charging, though it does not support the Qi2 standard.

The phone is priced at 6,499 yuan (around $895) and forms part of the Xiaomi 15 series, which also includes the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models that were introduced in China in October 2024. The international launch of the Xiaomi 15 series is scheduled for 2 March at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, although details of the specific markets have yet to be confirmed and it is unlikely that the device will be available in the US.

Via: The Verge