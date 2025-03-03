Samsung might skip One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1 update for One UI 8.0 update

The path to the stable One UI 7.0 update has been pretty delayed and tiresome for Samsung Galaxy users. Users thought that after the launch of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, the One UI 7.0 stable update should start rolling out. However, recent reports suggest that a bunch of One UI 7.0 beta updates are still in line before the stable release.

A recently launched budget phone, the Galaxy F06 runs Android 15-based One UI 7.0 out of the box. It is the One UI 7.0 Core version, designed for budget phones. Nonetheless, it is still One UI 7.0—adding insult to injury for those eagerly awaiting the stable One UI 7.0 update.

While the One UI 7.0 update mystery is still gloomy, some promising news has surfaced from reliable tipster IceUniverse. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IceUniverse said that Samsung may skip the One UI 7.1 and One UI 7.1.1 updates and instead jump directly to One UI 8.0. This means that after the One UI 7.0 stable update, the next version will be the One UI 8.0 update.

The next version of One UI 7.0 is One UI 8.0, there is no One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 3, 2025

Since the source of this information isn't known, we would suggest you take this piece of information with a grain of salt. But if true, this would be a big move from Samsung and can be looked at as a consolation for the delayed One UI 7.0 update rollout.

Samsung has been rolling out One UI x.1 and X.1.1 updates for the past several years. However, this year, the company might directly switch to the next generation of One UI and break a tradition. Given the already delayed rollout of One UI 7.0, skipping minor updates would make much sense, as there seems to be little justification for introducing them at this stage.