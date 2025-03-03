Steam concurrent numbers reach 40 million online users, setting new record

PC gaming's biggest platform is showing no signs of slowing down. 2025 has brought Steam its first major milestone crossing, with the Valve storefront touting 40 million concurrent users over the weekend. Steam has been adding a million every few months to this ever-growing number for some time now, with the 39 million concurrent users milestone crossing in December 2024.

According to Valve's own numbers, Steam managed to hit a peak of 40,222,964 concurrent online users on Sunday, February 2. As for what pushed so many players to gather up and take the number to new heights, it certainly looks like Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is what's behind it.

Released on February 28, the game went on to record 1.3 million concurrent players on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The hugely impressive achievement beat previous records held by releases like DOTA 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3, Path of Exile 2, and even massive free-to-play experiences like Marvel Rivals and Apex Legends.

Per SteamDB data, Monster Hunter Wilds's 1.3 million player concurrent record on Steam was only behind titles like PUBG (3.7 million), Black Myth: Wukong (2.4 million), Palworld (2.1 million), and Counter-Strike 2 (1.7 million). It's interesting to see how a major release always seems to add even more millions to Valve PC gaming platform, and they seem to be sticking around. For instance, Path of Exile 2's explosive early access launch in December last year was what fueled Steam's 39 million concurrent user record.

With massive titles like Doom: The Dark Ages, Elden Ring Nightreign, Assassin's Creed Shadows, Borderlands 4, and others currently confirmed for 2025, Steam users could easily set more records in the coming months. Out of everything though, Grand Theft Auto VI's PC launch, when it ever happens, is probably what will smash most records on the platform.