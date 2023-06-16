Logitech no longer supports old Windows 10 versions

Logitech has released an update for its Options+ app, and it contains an important message for those sticking to old, unsupported Windows 10 releases: version 1.44.415778 is the last update to support Windows 10 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, and 1803.

If you want to keep getting new features, fixes, and support for Logitech's upcoming mice, keyboards, and other accessories, time to kiss goodbye to old Windows 10 versions and move over to something more recent.

Here is what the release notes for Logitech Options+ version 1.44 say about future updates:

macOS Catalina (10.15) and Windows 10 versions lower than 1809 (10.0.17763) will no longer be supported after 1.44.415778 release.

It is worth noting that you can use Options+ with an unsupported operating system. Logitech says the app will continue operating, and the website will allow downloading the latest supported version. However, you will not get future Options+ updates, and the upcoming Logitech devices will not be compatible with your computer.

In addition to dropping Windows 10 1803 and older, Logitech Options+ 1.44 fixes a bug preventing Windows from shutting down on specific configurations. Developers also fixed other unnamed issues (something Logitech users can never have enough of) and allowed adding apps manually to the recently released Smart Actions feature.

You can update Logitech Options+ to the latest version by launching it and clicking Settings > Check for update. The app can also update itself automatically in the background, like Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and other modern browsers.

For those unfamiliar, Logitech Options+ is a software that lets you customize and maintain supported Logitech accessories. With the Options+ software, you can create custom shortcuts, control several devices with one mouse/keyboard combo, update firmware, check battery statuses, and many more. The app is available on Windows and macOS, and you can get it from the official Logitech website.

Speaking of the end of support, a few days ago, Microsoft announced that several editions of Windows 10 version 21H2 would no longer receive updates, fixes, and security patches. The change affects Home, Professional, and Professional for Workstation SKUs.