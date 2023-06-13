Windows 10 version 21H2 is no longer supported

Microsoft has announced the end of support for Windows 10 version 21H2. Select editions of the operating system will no longer receive monthly updates with security improvements, bugfixes, and other necessary changes. Therefore, those using Windows 10 version 21H2 should update to a newer release as soon as possible to keep their systems protected and up to date.

As the name implies, Windows 10 version 21H2 arrived in the second half of 2021 with a modest list of changes. It received 18 months of active support for Home, Professional, Professional Education, and Professional for Workstations SKUs. Business-focused editions, Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise, and Enterprise multi-session, will continue receiving updates for one more year—Microsoft plans to drop their support on June 11, 2024.

Microsoft released Windows 10 version 21H2 alongside the original version of Windows 11. Back then, it was already apparent that Windows 10 users should not expect new features or notable changes as the company has changed its focus to Windows 11. Now Windows 10 is in "maintenance mode," and only receives monthly cumulative updates with minor changes and security fixes. For some, that makes it the perfect operating system, free of worry about questionable changes and new features breaking things.

Those still running Windows 10 21H2 should prepare for a forced upgrade. Microsoft will move your PC to version 22H2 using a small enablement package. Windows 11 remains optional but only for those with supported hardware. Interestingly, the original Windows 11 release, version 21H2, has a longer lifespan, and its end of support is coming on October 10, 2023.

Windows 10 version 21H2 is not the only product Microsoft put to its rest this year. Not so long ago, the company stopped supporting Windows 10 version 20H2 and the second-generation Surface Book. Microsoft also confirmed that Windows 10 22H2 is the final Windows 10 version, with the end of support scheduled for October 2025.