Marvel's Midnight Suns Xbox One and PS4 versions launch May 11, but Switch port is canceled

Marvel's Midnight Suns, the superhero tactical RPG from developer Firaxis and publisher 2K Games, launched in late 2022 for the PC, Sony's PlayStation 5 console, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Now, the long-awaited last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles versions are close to their own launches.

In a blog post, Firaxis stated that the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Midnight Suns will launch as digital editions on May 11. If gamers on those consoles purchase the Legendary Edition of the game the Season Pass, they will also get all the previously released DLC content. That includes the all-new and final fourth DLC pack, Blood Storm, which adds the X-Men's Storm to the game, along with new story missions and other content.

The blog post also came with some bad news. The previously announced Nintendo Switch version of Midnight Suns "is no longer planned." The blog post didn't offer an explanation for the cancelation of the Switch version. However, it's possible that low sales of the previous ports might have contributed to the decision.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.