Nintendo confirms Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

In the recent corporate briefing, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa updated on the company's plans regarding the successor of the Nintendo Switch and the status of the existing Switch console.

Furukawa confirmed that the new "Switch 2" will indeed be backward-compatible with games made for the original Nintendo Switch. That means users can still play their current Switch game libraries on the new gadget. Moreover, Nintendo Switch Online, the company's subscription service, will also be made available with Switch 2.

This is Furukawa. At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about… — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) November 6, 2024

While it has not been officially announced by Nintendo, the company previously said it would reveal the alleged Switch 2 before the end of March 2025 to investors.

Nintendo also unveiled some of the sales figures related to both hardware and software during the event. For the fiscal year set to end in March 2025, Nintendo has now revised the sales forecast of the current Switch console from 13.5 million units to 12.5 million units. That makes up a drop of 17% in revenue and up to 69% in profit compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In the six months that ended September 30, it sold 4.72 million Switch units compared to 6.84 million units in the same period a year earlier. This decline has, however, not been reflected in the performance of some major Nintendo Switch games.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has sold 2.58 million units. In comparison, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe jumped up to 2.31 million units, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door rose to 1.94 million units, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD reached 1.57 million units.