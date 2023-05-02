Microsoft Xbox Insider Delta and Omega rings are updated with bug fixes

Microsoft has updated the Delta and Omega rings today for members of the Xbox Insiders program. Both updates have the same build number of 2305.230427-2200.

Both updates also have the same changelog. They offer up some bug fixes, including one that was causing some Xbox games not to launch. Here is what's included in these updates:

Fixes Implemented

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build:

Games

  • Fixes to address an issue where some titles would fail to launch unexpectedly.

My Games & Apps

  • Fixed an issue where Remote Tools for Microsoft Edge would repeatedly prompt for an update.

System

  • Various stability and performance fixes.

You can check out the full blog posts for the Delta and Omega ring updates online right now. Just a reminder: Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings can now check out the new Home screen experience, with its simplified navigation and decluttered dashboard layout, well before this major update is released to all of Microsoft's supported game consoles.

