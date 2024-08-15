Meta announces several new features for Threads on the web

Meta today announced several new features coming to Threads on the web. Threads is getting analytics in the form of Insights, which will allow content creators to understand how their content is performing with the audience.

Insights in Threads will not only provide you with overall views of your content but also a range of metrics about your content, including replies, reposts, and quotes on posts. Creators can also analyze their follower count growth over time and the demographics of their followers, which include their age, gender, and locations. This feature will be really helpful for content creators and businesses to optimize their content accordingly.

Threads on the web is also getting the ability to create and save multiple drafts of Threads posts before sharing them with others. Previously, only one draft could be saved. With this update, you can save up to 100 drafts and post them when needed.

Finally, Threads will be getting a new scheduling feature that will allow you to create posts and schedule them to be published at a later date and time. Threads will allow you to schedule multiple posts a day and even multiple days in advance. This will be really useful for businesses to schedule a regular stream of content on their Threads profile.

While announcing these new features, the Threads team also highlighted the new features they've added recently to improve the overall experience. In May, Threads rolled out its new web experience that allowed you to pin columns for favorite searches, profiles, tags, or activity to the home view. In June, they launched the Threads API, allowing creators to manage their Threads content from third-party apps.

With the introduction of these new features and the rapid growth in user base, Threads is solidifying its position as a serious contender in the social media landscape.