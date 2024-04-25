Zuckerberg reveals Threads now has 150 million monthly active users

Image credit: Neowin

Instagram's spin-off Threads is growing at a steady pace as days pass by. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the company's Q1 2024 earnings call that Threads has crossed 150 million monthly active users.

In his statement [PDF], Zuckerberg said:

Threads is growing well too. There are now more than 150M monthly actives, and it continues to generally be on the trajectory I hoped to see. My daughters would want me to mention that Taylor Swift is now on Threads -- that was a big deal in my house.

Meta originally launched Threads as a text-first social media app for Android and iOS in July last year. It became the fastest app to reach 150 million downloads in a week, beating Niantic's Pokémon GO.

The app tasted instant success by onboarding two million users in just two hours after the launch. That's because Threads allowed users to create their profiles using Instagram credentials and pre-follow Instagram users in advance.

The occasion was big enough for Meta that Mark Zuckerberg posted a meme on his Twitter (now X) account after 11 years. Threads attracted tens of millions of users in the following weeks, exceeding the company's expectations.

However, the social media app lacked some essential features at the time. Instagram head Adam Mosseri came forward to assure users that several features were "on the list." Threads initially didn't allow users to delete their profile without deleting their Instagram account, a decision it changed in a future update.

"Threads also continues to see good traction as we continue to ship valuable features and scale the

community," Zuckerberg said. For reference, the social media app has added 50 million monthly users since October 2023.

Its growth slowed down a bit after the initial traction, but Threads continued to roll out new features to its app. Over the past months, Threads has added several features, including a web interface, reverse chronological search, hashtags, Following tab, language translation, and more.